Playing an instrument is difficult enough without Parkinson's disease, but for a group of seniors in Windsor, music is actually helping silence their symptoms.

The shaking and trembling associated with Parkinson's often make it difficult for Dennis Bozanich to complete simple tasks such as signing his name on a sheet of paper.

But when he plays music his symptoms disappear.

"When I play a guitar, the tremors go away," he explained.

Although Bozanich has been playing for years, learning to strum with his illness took some getting used to — and a helping hand.

Music therapist Joseph Graham worked with him to bring his music to life. "It was hard to get positions [that would work]," said Graham. But the positive aspects of the music "override" symptoms like the tremors, he added.

There have been emotional benefits too, according to Graham. "It was really beautiful for Dennis... he's coming out of his shell."

Paul Hawkins, 60, also suffers from Parkinson's and has been working with Graham to improve his piano skills.

Paul Hawkins suffers from Parkinson's but through music therapy is able to play the piano again. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"I have a lot of trouble with my hands," he said, but when those hands hit the black and white keys of a piano it's a different story.

"It makes me feel young," said Hawkins, adding that his favourite piece to play is Let It Go by The Beatles.

Graham says there are real benefits for the senior citizens.

"It's so beneficial for them... it brings back those good feelings that they have."