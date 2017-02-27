Laundry should be a fairly simple chore, but for 82-year-old Pasquale Palombo it's turned into an expensive and patience-testing nightmare.

Last year Palombo purchased a Whirlpool washer that ended up being a lemon.

He brought it back to Leon's in Windsor and was given a store credit for its full value. A Samsung top-load washer was his next purchase.

A few weeks later he found out on the news that it was being recalled because they could "blow apart" if too heavily loaded.

Leon's told Palombo he couldn't return or exchange his recalled washer even though he just purchased it. Instead, he had to go through the manufacturer — Samsung.

That's where his problems really began. Palombo was told he could have the washer repaired or accept a rebate for less than what he paid. He chose the rebate because he didn't want to end up with another dud.

"I feel terrible ... my wife could tell you sometimes I don't function good because I get so upset because it shouldn't be like this," he added.

A top view of an exploded Samsung washer. (Micah Martin/YouTube)

In order to get the money, Palombo had to buy another Samsung washer and submit the paperwork along with his receipt.

The senior sent all of the documentation through registered mail on Dec. 1 and was told he would receive his cheque in six to eight weeks. It's been 12 weeks, and Palombo still hasn't received a dime, despite weekly phone calls to the company.

"When they talk to you they are very polite ... but nobody has an answer to say you are going to get a cheque," Palombo said.

No word from Leon's

In a statement to CBC News, a Samsung Canada spokesperson apologized for the inconvenience.

"We are processing the rebate and can confirm that the customer should receive by end of next week," the statement said.

The spokesperson refused to say why Palombo is receiving less than what he paid for the recalled Samsung washer.

Palombo also feels Leon's should be helping to advocate for him because because they sell the product.

"You know you buy something and you expect people to sell that stuff to you to stand behind their product but they don't," he said.

We reached out to Leon's asking why the company was unable to help Palombo and when it was notified by Samsung about the recalled washer.

Leon's did not respond to numerous requests for comment.