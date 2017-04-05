Weather
It is currently 4 C (39 F) in Windsor.
Increasing cloudiness with periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon.
The high is expected to be 11 C (52 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.04 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
Ambassador Bridge
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.49 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:34 a.m.