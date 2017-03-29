Weather
It is currently 1 C (33 F) in Windsor.
Sunny, with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon.
The high is expected to be 11 C (52 F). The UV index is expected to be 5 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 90 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
Ambassador Bridge
- It is busy for Canada-bound trucks.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.72 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:30 a.m.