Weather

It is currently - 6 C (22 F) in Windsor.

Mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 3 C (37 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.

Heading to Macomb County?

Eastbound I-94 is CLOSED at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville because of an overturned truck.

In Windsor:

The Central Avenue on-ramp to the westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have lane restrictions for guard rail repair today from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The off-ramp from eastbound E.C. Row Expressway to Howard Avenue will be reduced to one lane for guard rail repair today from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In Lakeshore:

Westbound Highway 401 will be reduced to one lane from French Line Road to Belle River Road today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for construction work.

The on-ramp from French Line Road to the westbound 401 will also be closed during this period.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.86 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:29 a.m.