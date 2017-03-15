Weather

It is currently - 9 C (16 F) in Windsor. The wind chill is - 18.

Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high is expected to be - 2 C (28 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.

Heading to London or beyond this morning?

A snow squall watch is in effect for Chatham-Kent.

The 401 is particularly slow near Ridgetown; Chatham-Kent police are warning of poor visibility throughout the area.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.16 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:42 a.m.