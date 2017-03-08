Weather

It is currently 3 C (38 F) in Windsor. A wind warning is in effect.

Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 60 gusting to 90 early this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 9 C (48 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92 cents to $1.08 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

A reminder that in LaSalle, Sprucewood Avenue is under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road for the next two months.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.54 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:25 a.m.