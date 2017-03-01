Weather

It is currently 9 C (49 F) in Windsor. A special weather statement is in effect.

Periods of rain ending early this morning then cloudy with a few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 16 C (61 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 93 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

In Ruscom Station (Lakeshore), lane restrictions will be in place on County Road 31 (French Line Road) between North Middle Road and South Middle Road until April 7. Temporary traffic lights will be controlling traffic, so expect delays.

until April 7. Temporary traffic lights will be controlling traffic, so expect delays. In LaSalle, a reminder that Sprucewood Avenue will be under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road for the next two months. A new watermain is being installed.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.30 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:00 a.m.