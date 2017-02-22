Weather

It is currently 8 C (46 F) in Windsor. The fog advisory has ended.

Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Fog dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

The high is expected to be 18 C (64 F) except 13 C (55 F) near Lake Erie.

Gas

Gas is selling from 97 cents to $1.08 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.12 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:56 a.m.