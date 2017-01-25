Weather
It is currently 3 C (37 F) in Windsor.
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon then southwest 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon.
The high is expected to be 5 C (41 F).
Gas
Stations are selling between $1.01 and $1.12 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
Ambassador Bridge
- It is busy for U.S.-bound trucks.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.98 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:05 a.m.