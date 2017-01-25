Weather

It is currently 3 C (37 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon then southwest 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 5 C (41 F).

Gas

Stations are selling between $1.01 and $1.12 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

Ambassador Bridge

It is busy for U.S.-bound trucks.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.98 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:05 a.m.