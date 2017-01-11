Weather
It is currently -1 C (30 F) in Windsor.
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 early this morning.
Temperature falling to - 3 (27 F) this morning then rising to an expected high of 8 C (46 F).
Traffic
How do the roads look in Windsor?
- Westbound E.C. Row Expressway is slow at Walker Road. A vehicle hit the guardrail and is blocking one lane.
Ambassador Bridge:
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:
- No unusual delays, but you can expect increased traffic this week due to the auto show in Detroit.
Gas
- Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to $1.16 per litre.
Currency Exchange
- The Canadian dollar closed at 75.60 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 8:03 a.m.