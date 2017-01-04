Weather
It is currently - 4 C (24 F) in Windsor.
Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60.
Temperature falling to - 7 C (19 F) this afternoon.
Gas
Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to just under $1.22 per litre.
Traffic
How do the roads look in Windsor?
- No major issues.
Ambassador Bridge:
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.44 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 8:28 a.m.