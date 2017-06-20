Weather

It is currently 15 C (58 F) in Windsor.

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high is expected to be 24 C (75 F), with the humidex 27. The UV index is expected to be 7 or high.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.01 to $1.05 per litre at stations in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Windsor:

The E.C. Row eastbound collector ramp between Walker Road and Central Avenue will be reduced to one lane for sewer repair today until Friday.

will be reduced to one lane for sewer repair today until Friday. Jefferson Avenue will be closed south of the E.C. Row Expressway at the C.P. Rail Tracks until Thursday.

at the C.P. Rail Tracks until Thursday. A reminder that the intersection of Park Street East and City Hall Square West is closed until June 26. Access to the Nexus lane will be from City Hall Square South only during the closure.

On your bike?

The wind is moderate and coming from the west southwest.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.64 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.