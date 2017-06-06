Weather

It is currently 13 C (56 F) in Windsor.

The forecast is mainly cloudy. There is a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high is expected to be 20 C (68 F). The UV index is expected to be 5 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.04 to $1.08 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

In Windsor:

Bridge work on the E.C. Row Expressway from Walker to Howard is causing significant delays during peak periods. This project is expected to wrap up in mid-August.

Tecumseh Road East is down to one lane in each direction from Howard to Hall until the end of September. Buses on Transit Windsor's Transway 1C route are not stopping in the construction area.

Tecumseh Road West is down to one lane between Curry and Partington until mid-August.

Expect delays on Cabana Road from Provincial to east of Howard until December.

The eastbound lanes of Wyandotte Street West is closed and westbound is reduced to one lane between Crawford Avenue and Janette Avenue.

The southbound curb lane of Huron Church between Totten and Malden will be closed until this evening.

The southbound curb lane of Walker Road between Legacy Park and Provincial will be closed until tomorrow evening.

In the County:

Construction at the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 19 (Manning Road) is underway until November. According the County, westbound County Road 22 will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; expect delays.

On your bike?

Moderate northwest wind at 19 km/h.

Ambassador Bridge

Potential 10 minute delay in both directions.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No major delays.

Blue Water Bridge

No major delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.17 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:33 a.m.