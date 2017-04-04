Weather
It is currently 13 C (55 F) in Windsor.
Periods of rain today. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 late this morning.
The temperature is expected to fall to 9 C (48 F) this afternoon.
Gas
Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.05 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
Ambassador Bridge
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.70 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:16 a.m.