Weather

It is currently 5 C (41 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high is expected to be 12 C (54 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Windsor:

Northbound Lauzon Parkway will be reduced to one lane north of Twin Oaks Drive to Forest Glade Drive for guard rail repair. Work starts today at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 1:00 p.m.

In Tecumseh:

A reminder that County Road 46 (Provincial Road) is closed at 8th Concession until April 28 for construction.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.76 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:32 a.m.