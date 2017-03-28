Weather
It is currently 5 C (41 F) in Windsor.
Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40.
The high is expected to be 12 C (54 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
In Windsor:
- Northbound Lauzon Parkway will be reduced to one lane north of Twin Oaks Drive to Forest Glade Drive for guard rail repair. Work starts today at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 1:00 p.m.
In Tecumseh:
- A reminder that County Road 46 (Provincial Road) is closed at 8th Concession until April 28 for construction.
Ambassador Bridge
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.76 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:32 a.m.