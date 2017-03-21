Weather

It is currently 2 C (36 F) in Windsor.

Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

The high is expected to be 11 C (52 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

Watch out for heavy fog.

Windsor Police are reporting a collision at the on-ramp from Lauzon Parkway to westbound E.C. Row Expressway . Expect delays.

School buses are RUNNING this morning in Windsor and Essex County.

In Kingsville:

County Road 14 will be closed (bridge out) between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until May 31.

In Tecumseh:

Northbound County Road 11 (Walker Road) will have lane restrictions between Olympia Drive and North Talbot Road until Friday.

In Lakeshore:

Eastbound Highway 401 will be reduced to one lane from Belle River Road to French Line Road today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for construction work. The eastbound off-ramp to French Line Road will also be closed.

from Belle River Road to French Line Road today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for construction work. The will also be closed. County Road 23 will have lane restrictions between County Road 8 and South Middle Road until April 21.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.88 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:08 a.m.