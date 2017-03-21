Weather
It is currently 2 C (36 F) in Windsor.
Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.
The high is expected to be 11 C (52 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- Watch out for heavy fog.
- Windsor Police are reporting a collision at the on-ramp from Lauzon Parkway to westbound E.C. Row Expressway. Expect delays.
- School buses are RUNNING this morning in Windsor and Essex County.
In Kingsville:
- County Road 14 will be closed (bridge out) between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until May 31.
In Tecumseh:
- Northbound County Road 11 (Walker Road) will have lane restrictions between Olympia Drive and North Talbot Road until Friday.
In Lakeshore:
- Eastbound Highway 401 will be reduced to one lane from Belle River Road to French Line Road today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for construction work. The eastbound off-ramp to French Line Road will also be closed.
- County Road 23 will have lane restrictions between County Road 8 and South Middle Road until April 21.
Ambassador Bridge
-
No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.88 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 8:08 a.m.