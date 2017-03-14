Weather
It is currently - 7 C (19 F) in Windsor.
Periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending this morning then cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60.
The high is expected to be - 5 C (23 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- In Windsor, main roads are generally clear, while many side streets still require plowing.
Ambassador Bridge
-
No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Flying today?
- There are a number of cancellations this morning at DTW/Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Check with your airline.
- At YQG/Windsor International Airport, the 9:22 a.m. Air Canada arrival from Toronto (AC 8865) and the 9:55 a.m. Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC 8866) are cancelled.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.38 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:35 a.m.