Weather

It is currently - 7 C (19 F) in Windsor.

Periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending this morning then cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60.

The high is expected to be - 5 C (23 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

In Windsor, main roads are generally clear, while many side streets still require plowing.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Flying today?

There are a number of cancellations this morning at DTW/Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport . Check with your airline.

this morning at . Check with your airline. At YQG/Windsor International Airport, the 9:22 a.m. Air Canada arrival from Toronto (AC 8865) and the 9:55 a.m. Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC 8866) are cancelled.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.38 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:35 a.m.