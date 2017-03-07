Weather
It is currently 11 C (53 F) in Windsor.
A few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70.
The high is expected to be 13 C (55 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 92 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
- A reminder that in LaSalle, Sprucewood Avenue is under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road for the next two months.
Ambassador Bridge
-
U.S.-bound trucks are facing a 15 minute delay to clear customs.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.57 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:07 a.m.