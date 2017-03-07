Weather

It is currently 11 C (53 F) in Windsor.

A few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70.

The high is expected to be 13 C (55 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

A reminder that in LaSalle, Sprucewood Avenue is under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road for the next two months.

Ambassador Bridge

U.S.-bound trucks are facing a 15 minute delay to clear customs.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.57 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:07 a.m.