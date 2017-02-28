Weather

It is currently 3 C (38 F) in Windsor. A special weather statement is in effect.

Mainly cloudy. A few showers this morning then 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

The high is expected to be 11 C (52 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 94 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Windsor, a reminder that northbound Ojibway Parkway at GN Booth Drive is reduced to one lane for sewer repair until Friday.

is reduced to one lane for sewer repair until Friday. In LaSalle, a reminder that Sprucewood Avenue will be under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road for the next two months. A new watermain is being installed. Expect delays.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.97 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.