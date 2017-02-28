Weather
It is currently 3 C (38 F) in Windsor. A special weather statement is in effect.
Mainly cloudy. A few showers this morning then 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.
The high is expected to be 11 C (52 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from 94 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
- In Windsor, a reminder that northbound Ojibway Parkway at GN Booth Drive is reduced to one lane for sewer repair until Friday.
- In LaSalle, a reminder that Sprucewood Avenue will be under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road for the next two months. A new watermain is being installed. Expect delays.
Ambassador Bridge
-
No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.97 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.