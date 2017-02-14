Weather

It is currently 0 C (32 F) in Windsor.

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high is expected to be 6 C (43 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 97 cents to $1.11 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

Northbound Ojibway Parkway will be reduced to one lane at G.N. Booth Drive for sewer repair daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until February 27.

will be reduced to one lane at for sewer repair daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until February 27. If you're travelling on Cabana Road, be aware that for the next two months, construction work by Union Gas will mean periodic lane closures in both directions between Howard Avenue and Provincial Road.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.48 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:10 a.m.