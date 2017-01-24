Weather
It is currently 3 C (37 F) in Windsor.
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating late this morning.
The high is expected to be 5 C (41 F).
Gas
Gas is selling between $1.01 and $1.12 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
Ambassador Bridge
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.37 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:07 a.m.