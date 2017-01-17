Weather

It is currently 2 C (35 F) in Windsor.

The forecast for today is rain ending this afternoon, then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle.

The high is expected to be 8 C (46 F).

Gas

Gas is selling between $1.02 and $1.12 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

BRIDGE: No major delays.

No major delays. TUNNEL: Potential 15 minute delay for US bound traffic.

Flights

Air Canada flight 8866 to Toronto departing at 9:55 AM is cancelled .

. Air Canada flight 8865 from Toronto arriving at 9:22 AM is cancelled.

School Busses

School busses in Chatham-Kent are cancelled due to road conditions but schools remain open.

School busses in Windsor-Essex are running as usual.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.83 cents U.S. on Monday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:54 a.m.