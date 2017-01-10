Weather

It is currently - 2 C (29 F) in Windsor. A weather advisory is in effect.

Snow and local blowing snow changing to periods of rain near noon. Risk of freezing rain this morning. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 near noon.

The high is expected to be 5 C (41 F).

School Buses

SNOW DAY! All buses cancelled in the City of Windsor, Essex County, Sarnia-Lambton & Chatham-Kent.

Gas

Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to $1.16 per litre.

Traffic

How do the roads look in Windsor?

Roads are snow covered and slippery. Give yourself plenty of extra time this morning.

Ambassador Bridge:

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.59 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:02 a.m.