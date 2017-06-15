Weather

It is currently 20 C (68 F) in Windsor.

The forecast is a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning.

The high is expected to be 28 C (82 F). The UV index is expected to be 9 or very high with the humidex at 37.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.07 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

In Windsor:

Bridge work on the E.C. Row Expressway from Walker to Howard is causing significant delays during peak periods. This project is expected to wrap up in mid-August.

Tecumseh Road East is down to one lane in each direction from Howard to Hall until the end of September. Buses on Transit Windsor's Transway 1C route are not stopping in the construction area.

Tecumseh Road West is down to one lane between Curry and Partington until mid-August.

Expect delays on Cabana Road from Provincial to east of Howard until December.

The eastbound lanes of Wyandotte Street West is closed and westbound is reduced to one lane between Crawford Avenue and Janette Avenue.

In the County:

Construction at the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 19 (Manning Road) is underway until November. According the County, westbound County Road 22 will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; expect delays.

On your bike?

Light negligible wind.

Ambassador Bridge

Possible 30 minute delay for Canada bound trucks.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No major delays.

Blue Water Bridge

Possible 30 minute delay for trucks in both directions.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.71 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:31 a.m.