Weather

It is currently 5 C (41 F) in Windsor. A special weather statement is in effect.

Periods of rain with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 5 C (41 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.10 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues or new construction projects.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.00 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:25 a.m.