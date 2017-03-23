Weather
It is currently - 7 C (20 F) in Windsor.
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon.
The high is expected to be 4 C (39 F). The UV index is expected to be 5 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.
In Lakeshore:
- Work continues on Highway 401 in both directions between French Line Road and Belle River Road today and tomorrow. The on-ramp from French Line Road to the westbound 401 is also closed today until 7 p.m.
Ambassador Bridge
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.04 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:38 a.m.