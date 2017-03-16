Weather

It is currently - 6 C (21 F) in Windsor. The wind chill is - 11.

Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning.

The high is expected to be 3 C (37 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.

Heading to Chatham-Kent or beyond?

OPP is reporting that the left lane of eastbound Highway 401 is blocked by a truck east of Highway 40 in Chatham.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.15 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:56 a.m.