Weather
It is currently - 6 C (21 F) in Windsor. The wind chill is - 11.
Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning.
The high is expected to be 3 C (37 F). The UV index is expected to be 4 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.
Heading to Chatham-Kent or beyond?
- OPP is reporting that the left lane of eastbound Highway 401 is blocked by a truck east of Highway 40 in Chatham.
Ambassador Bridge
-
No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.15 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:56 a.m.