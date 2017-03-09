Weather

It is currently 1 C (34 F) in Windsor.

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon with a few flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning.

The high is expected to be 2 C (36 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92 cents to $1.08 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

Transit Windsor is reporting some traffic light oddities in the city, likely caused by yesterday's power outages.

In Kingsville:

County Road 14 is CLOSED (bridge out) between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until late May.

In Lakeshore:

County Road 42 will have lane restrictions between County Road 31 and Strong Road until April 7

Ambassador Bridge

Canada-bound trucks are facing a 20 minute delay.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.11 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:29 a.m.