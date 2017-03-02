Weather

It is currently - 4 C (25 F) in Windsor.

Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high is expected to be 2 C (36 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 93 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

Windsor police are reporting a collision at Giles and Pierre .

. In Ruscom Station (Lakeshore), lane restrictions will be in place on County Road 31 (French Line Road) between North Middle Road and South Middle Road until April 7. Temporary traffic lights will be controlling traffic, so expect delays.

Ambassador Bridge

Canada-bound trucks are facing a 15 minute delay to clear customs.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.99 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:34 a.m.