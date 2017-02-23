Weather

It is currently 12 C (54 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming north 20 this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 18 C (64 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 97 cents to $1.08 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

Heading to Comber or Leamington? The off-ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Highway 77 / Comber Sideroad (exit 48) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for repairs.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.08 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:10 a.m.