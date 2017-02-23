Weather
It is currently 12 C (54 F) in Windsor.
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming north 20 this afternoon.
The high is expected to be 18 C (64 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 97 cents to $1.08 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
- Heading to Comber or Leamington? The off-ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Highway 77 / Comber Sideroad (exit 48) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for repairs.
Ambassador Bridge
-
No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 76.08 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:10 a.m.