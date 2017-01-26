Weather

It is currently 2 C (36 F) in Windsor.

Periods of snow or rain ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning.

Temperature steady near 2 C (36 F).

Gas

Stations are selling between $1.01 and $1.12 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.53 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:31 a.m.