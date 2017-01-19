Weather

It is currently 1 C (33 F) in Windsor.

The forecast for today is mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating this morning.

The high is expected to be 5 C (41 F).

Gas

Gas is selling between $1.02 and $1.12 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No major delays.

No major delays. Ambassador Bridge: Potential 20 minute delay for US bound trucks.

Potential 20 minute delay for US bound trucks. Blue Water Bridge: Potential 10 minute delay for US bound trucks.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.42 cents U.S. on Wednesday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:19 a.m.