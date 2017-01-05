Weather

It is currently - 8 C (18 F) in Windsor.

Mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon.

The high is expected to be - 8 C (18 F).

Gas

Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to just under $1.17 per litre.

Traffic

How do the roads look in Windsor?

No major issues.

Ambassador Bridge:

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.14 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:10 a.m.