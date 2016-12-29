Weather
It is currently 2 C (35 F) in Windsor.
The forecast is mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries.
The high is expected to be 2 C (36 F).
Gas
Gas is selling between 96 cents and $1.11 per litre at most stations in Windsor.
Traffic
- BRIDGE: No major delays.
- TUNNEL: No major delays.
Flights
- Air Canada flight 8866 to Toronto departing at 9:55 AM is cancelled.
- Air Canada flight 8865 from Toronto arriving at 9:22 AM is cancelled.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 73.77 cents U.S. on Wednesday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:08 a.m.