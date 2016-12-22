Weather

It is currently 1 C (33 F) in Windsor.

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h.

The high is expected to be 2 C (36 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 95 cents to just under $1.09 per litre at stations in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look in Windsor?

A collision involving two vehicles is slowing down traffic on Howard Avenue just north of the E.C. Row Expressway.

At the border:

Ambassador Bridge:

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.59 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:03 a.m.