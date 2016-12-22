Weather
It is currently 1 C (33 F) in Windsor.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h.
The high is expected to be 2 C (36 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from 95 cents to just under $1.09 per litre at stations in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look in Windsor?
- A collision involving two vehicles is slowing down traffic on Howard Avenue just north of the E.C. Row Expressway.
At the border:
Ambassador Bridge:
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.59 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 8:03 a.m.