Weather

It is currently 17 C (62 F) in Windsor.

Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

The high is expected to be 24 C (75 F) with the humidex 29. The UV index is expected to be 8 or very high.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.01 to $1.11 per litre at stations in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Windsor:

The intersection of Park Street East and City Hall Square West will be closed starting today and reopening at noon on Monday June 26. Access to the Nexus lane will be from City Hall Square South only during the closure and detour signs will be in place.

In Lakeshore:

County Road 21 will be CLOSED (bridge out) at Pike Creek today until September.

In Essex:

County Road 50 will be CLOSED between Ambassador Beach Road and Beverly Boulevard from 7:00 a.m. today until June 23 at 5:00 p.m. for the Town of Essex Drainage Project.

On your bike?

The wind is light and coming from the south southwest.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.57 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:35 a.m.