Weather

It is currently 15 C (58 F) in Windsor.

The forecast is a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high is expected to be 22 C (72 F). The UV index is expected to be 8 or very high.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.04 to $1.10 per litre at stations in Windsor.

Traffic

In Windsor:

Bridge work on the E.C. Row Expressway from Walker to Howard is causing significant delays during peak periods. This project is expected to wrap up in mid-August.

Tecumseh Road East is down to one lane in each direction from Howard to Hall until the end of September. Buses on Transit Windsor's Transway 1C route are not stopping in the construction area.

Tecumseh Road West is down to one lane between Curry and Partington until mid-August.

Expect delays on Cabana Road from Provincial to east of Howard until December.

In the County:

Construction at the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 19 (Manning Road) is underway until November. According the County, westbound County Road 22 will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; expect delays.

On your bike?

Light wind.

Ambassador Bridge

No major delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No major delays.

Blue Water Bridge

No major delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.05 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:20 a.m.