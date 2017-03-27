Weather

It is currently 10 C (50 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon.

The high is expected to be 14 C (57 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.04 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.

School buses are running in Windsor-Essex.

In Tecumseh:

County Road 46 (Provincial Road) will be closed at 8th Concession today until April 28 for construction.

Ambassador Bridge

Traffic is heavy for U.S.-bound cars.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.74 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:01 a.m.