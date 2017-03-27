Weather
It is currently 10 C (50 F) in Windsor.
Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon.
The high is expected to be 14 C (57 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.04 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.
- School buses are running in Windsor-Essex.
In Tecumseh:
- County Road 46 (Provincial Road) will be closed at 8th Concession today until April 28 for construction.
Ambassador Bridge
- Traffic is heavy for U.S.-bound cars.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.74 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 8:01 a.m.