Weather

It is currently 1 C (34 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this morning. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 7 C (4 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 93 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.

In Kingsville:

County Road 14 will be closed (bridge out) between County Road 31 and County Road 27 from March 20, 2017 to May 31, 2017.

In Tecumseh:

Northbound County Road 11 (Walker Road) will have lane restrictions between Olympia Drive and North Talbot Road from March 20, 2017 to March 24, 2017.

In Lakeshore:

County Road 23 will have lane restrictions between County Road 8 and South Middle Road from March 20, 2017 to April 21, 2017.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.98 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:21 a.m.