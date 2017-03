Weather

It is currently -2 (28 F) in Windsor.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the area as light snow is falling and 10 to 15 cm is expected to accumulate by Tuesday night.

Gas

Gas is selling from 93.6 to 99.9 cents per litre at stations across the Windsor area.

Traffic

There were no accidents Monday morning and no delays at the border.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.32 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information is as of 8:50 a.m.