Weather
It is currently 1 C (33 F) in Windsor.
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.
The high is expected to be 9 C (48 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 96 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
- In Windsor, a reminder that northbound Ojibway Parkway at GN Booth Drive is reduced to one lane for sewer repair until Friday.
- In LaSalle, Sprucewood Avenue will be under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road, starting today. A new watermain is being installed.
Ambassador Bridge
-
It is busy for U.S.-bound cars.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- It is taking U.S.-bound traffic longer than 15 minutes to travel from Windsor to Detroit.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 76.28 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:54 a.m.