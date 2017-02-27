Weather

It is currently 1 C (33 F) in Windsor.

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The high is expected to be 9 C (48 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 96 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Windsor, a reminder that northbound Ojibway Parkway at GN Booth Drive is reduced to one lane for sewer repair until Friday.

is reduced to one lane for sewer repair until Friday. In LaSalle, Sprucewood Avenue will be under construction between Malden Road and Matchette Road, starting today. A new watermain is being installed.

Ambassador Bridge

It is busy for U.S.-bound cars.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

It is taking U.S.-bound traffic longer than 15 minutes to travel from Windsor to Detroit.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.28 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:54 a.m.