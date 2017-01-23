Weather

It is currently 4 C (40 F) in Windsor.

The forecast for today is cloudy with periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers later this afternoon.

There is a fog advisory in effect.

The high is expected to be 7 C (45 F).

Gas

Gas is selling between $1.02 and $1.12 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

Lanes restrictions in both directions on Tecumseh Rd. between Central and Meighen (near Metro) due to a fire.

Borders

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No significant delays.

No significant delays. Ambassador Bridge: No significant delays.

No significant delays. Blue Water Bridge: No significant delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.04 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:19 a.m.