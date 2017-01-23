Weather
It is currently 4 C (40 F) in Windsor.
The forecast for today is cloudy with periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers later this afternoon.
There is a fog advisory in effect.
The high is expected to be 7 C (45 F).
Gas
Gas is selling between $1.02 and $1.12 per litre at most stations in Windsor.
Traffic
- Lanes restrictions in both directions on Tecumseh Rd. between Central and Meighen (near Metro) due to a fire.
Borders
- Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No significant delays.
- Ambassador Bridge: No significant delays.
- Blue Water Bridge: No significant delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.04 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:19 a.m.