Weather
It is currently - 8 C (17 F) in Windsor. A special weather statement is in effect.
Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.
The high is expected to be - 3 C (27 F).
Gas
Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to $1.16 per litre.
Traffic
How do the roads look in Windsor?
- Normal conditions.
Ambassador Bridge:
- It is busy for U.S.-bound traffic.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:
- It is busy for U.S.-bound traffic.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.57 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:35 a.m.