Weather

It is currently - 8 C (17 F) in Windsor. A special weather statement is in effect.

Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high is expected to be - 3 C (27 F).

Gas

Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to $1.16 per litre.

Traffic

How do the roads look in Windsor?

Normal conditions.

Ambassador Bridge:

It is busy for U.S.-bound traffic.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:

It is busy for U.S.-bound traffic.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.57 cents U.S. on Friday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:35 a.m.