Weather

It is currently 4 C (39 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy with periods of rain beginning this morning. Fog patches this morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 9 C (48 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 89 cents to $1.13 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In LaSalle:

Matchette Road will be under construction between Morton Drive and Sprucewood Avenue for about a week, starting today. This is part of the watermain installation project that is taking place on Sprucewood Ave. Motorists can expect intermittent northbound lane closures and delays.

In Amherstburg:

County Road 18 (Pike Road) will have lane restrictions between 6th Concession and Meloche Road today until April 28.

Ambassador Bridge

Is it busy for Canada-bound trucks.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.00 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:30 a.m.