Weather

It is currently 6 C (42 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The high is expected to be 19 C (66 F) except 13 C (55 F) near Lake Erie. The UV index is expected to be 6 or high.

Gas

Gas is selling from 90 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.

In Lakeshore:

According to the MTO, construction work continues on Highway 401 between French Line Road and Belle River Road today. The off-ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to French Line Road is also closed until 7 p.m.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.90 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:20 a.m.