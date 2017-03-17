Weather

It is currently - 4 C (24 F) in Windsor. The wind chill is - 7.

Increasing cloudiness. Periods of wet snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 2 C (36 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from 91 cents to $1.07 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues in Windsor or Essex County.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.92 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.