Weather
It is currently - 1 C (31 F) in Windsor.
A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.
Temperature falling to - 6 C (21 F) this afternoon. The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.
Gas
Gas is selling from 92 cents to $1.00 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
In Kingsville:
- A reminder that County Road 14 is CLOSED (bridge out) between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until late May.
In Lakeshore:
- A reminder that County Road 42 will have lane restrictions between County Road 31 and Strong Road until April 7
- A reminder that County Road 31 will have lane restrictions between Hwy. 401 and Byrnedale Road until April 7.
Ambassador Bridge
-
No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 74.03 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:03 a.m.