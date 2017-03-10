Weather

It is currently - 1 C (31 F) in Windsor.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Temperature falling to - 6 C (21 F) this afternoon. The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92 cents to $1.00 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Kingsville:

A reminder that County Road 14 is CLOSED (bridge out) between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until late May.

In Lakeshore:

A reminder that County Road 42 will have lane restrictions between County Road 31 and Strong Road until April 7

will have lane restrictions between County Road 31 and Strong Road until April 7 A reminder that County Road 31 will have lane restrictions between Hwy. 401 and Byrnedale Road until April 7.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.03 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:03 a.m.