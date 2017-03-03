Weather

It is currently - 5 C (23 F) in Windsor.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning.

The high is expected to be - 2 C (28 F). The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 93 cents to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No unusual delays.

In Ruscom Station (Lakeshore), lane restrictions will be in place on County Road 31 (French Line Road) between North Middle Road and South Middle Road until April 7. Temporary traffic lights will be controlling traffic, so expect delays.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.63 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:15 a.m.