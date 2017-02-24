Weather

It is currently 3 C (38 F) in Windsor.

Showers ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 late this morning.

The high is expected to be 17 C (63 F) except 11 C (52 F) near Lake Erie. The UV index is expected to be 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from 96 cents to $1.08 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

Guard rail repairs will result in a reduction to the passing lane on eastbound E.C. Row between Dougall Avenue and Howard Avenue today from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.25 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:05 a.m.